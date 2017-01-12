Three to see: Manitoba musicians making moves in 2017

Begonia

Alexa Dirks is a powerhouse singer from the Juno Award-winning group Chic Gamine, who’s venturing solo in 2017 as Begonia.

Her debut EP, Lady in Mind, drops at the West End Cultural Centre on March 3 — a show that’s been sold out for months. Before that, she’s touring Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec in January and February, spreading sass and infectious soul-pop across the country.

Having landed on Best of 2016 lists from CBC Music and The Line of Best Fit, Begonia is already garnering major buzz thanks to her live gigs and catchy singles. Just wait until she drops a full album.

The Treble

It’s been almost three years since the Treble released new music and after a rowdy return to the stage at the West End Cultural Centre in November, it’s clear fans felt their absence.

After releasing two independent EPs and opening for the likes of the Lumineers, the Trews and Down With Webster, the Treble recently signed with Cadence Music.

Their first full-length disc, Modernaires, drops Feb. 10, produced by Rob Wells, who’s worked with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Expect more extensive touring from the five-piece in March and April, and more creative music videos like the pixelstick and stop-motion feat they pulled off for their latest single "Wherever You Go."

3Peat

Winnipeg’s hip-hop scene is burgeoning thanks in part to these three. Steve, E.GG and Dill The Giant are 3Peat, a rap group with a reputation for gritty and high-energy shows.

The trio released their self-titled debut EP in September and each member is also poised to drop solo efforts shortly.

Look out for them at Snowdance Festival and Big Fun Festival this month before they jet off to rub elbows with industry titans at Canadian Music Week in Toronto this April.

By the looks of their first music video, "Sentimental Mood," Winnipeg fans need not worry about being abandoned. It’s very much team YWG.

*Mature language warning*