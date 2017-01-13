Community events take up one-third of time for Winnipeg police armoured car

WINNIPEG — CTV News is reporting that an armoured rescue vehicle purchased by the Winnipeg Police Service last year for $342,800 is used almost a third of the time for parades and promotional events.

CTV says it has obtained documents showing the armoured vehicle has been used 15 times for community engagements including an appearance in a police dog calendar, a photo-op with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and taking part in the Santa Claus parade.

It has been used 34 times for training and operations, including attending a gun call in December.

Todd MacKay of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the purchase should be closely analysed to see whether it's a necessary piece of safety equipment or a toy for the police department.

But police say there's nothing wrong with promoting the department and the vehicle.

Insp. Jon Lutz calls the vehicle a “game-changer” that allows police to do their job “faster and safer.”

“Our commitment as a service is to serve our citizens and stuff like that," says Lutz. "We want to show them this vehicle. It’s not something we’re trying to hide."

Law enforcement agencies across Canada have their own armoured rescue vehicles, which are used in weapons investigations, bomb threats and hostage situations.

Calgary police estimate that they’ve used their armoured rescue vehicle 40 to 50 times each month.