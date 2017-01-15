Art and fine furniture changing Winnipeg's City Place

If hanging a painting can transform a space, imagine the impact an entire gallery could have.

To explore the possibilities, two artist entrepreneurs—Robert Lowdon, a fine art photographer, and Ryan Henderson, who up-cycles salvaged wood into high end furniture—have continued their symbiotic retail partnership in a new shared gallery in City Place mall downtown.

Originally pushed together by a CentreVenture funding program that pairs young businesses with vacant downtown retail spaces, the two found their work to be complementary; one filled the walls, one filled the floor, and with both time and financial resources pooled they each found a new level of success.

So when their lease was up at 389 Graham, Lowdon said they looked for something bigger, but still nearby.

“We did well enough with the (CentreVenture) program we decided to keep going,” he said, adding they picked City Place because “the fit is a little bit better (it’s nearly three-times as large) there’s more foot traffic, and it’s still downtown.”

He admits City Place may seem like an unconventional fit for an art gallery or place to find one-of-a-kind furniture pieces, but said their presence has definitely been noticed, and business is booming in the new spot since they opened Jan. 2.

“I think we’re probably getting the same amount of people here in a day as we did in a week on Graham,” he said.

Plus, with the added square-footage, Lowdon also gets to invite other artists into the gallery.

“I wanted to give other artists a start or a boost, it can be difficult getting stuff out there,” he said. “It’s a really intimidating process, there’s a lot of rejection… I just felt personally, if I could help get more artists going, there’s more a chance they’d continue that career path.

“There’s so much talent in Winnipeg… (sometimes) it gets lost because we’re not always supporting it enough.”

Besides displaying and selling artwork on behalf of other artists, he and Henderson also offer their mentorship.

“We have a bunch of local artists here now, we bring them in, people see their work, buy it, and we guide them through the process,” he said, noting artists with a range of experiences are benefiting from the extra retail point. “We have a few artists who have had a couple exhibitions and shows, and a couple who haven’t so they’re new to the whole thing.”

Sarah Neville is a painter with work displayed in the new space. Working mostly with oil paints since finishing fine arts at the U of M in 2012, she said she’s had a few small gallery shows before but new the downtown exposure “would be great.”

“I think it’s a great location, it’s kind of different… but there’s a lot of people walking through there, a lot of different eyes seeing the art,” she said. “Any exposure is really nice.”

City place change-up

City Place’s leasing director Cheryl Roney said the Robert Lowdon Gallery + Living Edge Fine Furnishings spot is just one of eight new tenants that will open in the downtown mall by the end of January.

“We partnered with the Downtwon Winnipeg BIZ… they’ve provided us with a couple of new tenants, local entrepreneurs, we founda few on our own, and we have two brand new food court tenants,” she said.

Roney believes the moves into City Place are in line with a larger trend in a changing downtown.



“I think people see revitalization downtown, it’s now starting to be a happening place, there’s new construction going on… more residential apartments and condos and all that is bringing more business downtown,” she said.

To her, unique tenants like the gallery deliver an “interesting shopping concept,” especially attractive to the downtown work crowd since it’s “connected by skywalk,” people from the convention centre to Richardson Centre can take a noon-hour stroll to the gallery.



