Local cannabis advocate giving Winnipeg users a voice

A local marijuana advocate is compiling criticism against Ottawa's task force report on legalization in order to make sure Manitoba's cannabis community “has a voice.”

Steven Stairs, a medical marijuana user and grower who helps organize Winnipeg's 420 rallies, said he reached out to Kildonan MLA Nicholas Curry to talk about the highs and lows of the report.

Without making our voices heard early in the process, we won’t have a leg to stand on,” he said.

Stairs shared the opportunity to weigh in with others in the cannabis community, and has since been inundated with people contributing their thoughts, which he’ll work into his submission.

“Everybody is pretty on point with what we want, there’s fairly good consensus,” he said.

Stairs notes the community supports store front sales, and separating the sale of pot from liquor.

Most, however, reject potency taxes and plant height limits on personal crops.

Stairs plans to deliver a comprehensive, informal report to Curry within 30 days so there is a “presence of (Winnipeg’s) cannabis community in the hands of people making decisions before the feds come out with the actual legalization framework.”

“That way we have our focal points already established and are a part of the conversation rather than waiting before it’s too late,” he said.

The task force’s recommendations are a net-win, Stairs added, but said some form of protest action could take place if things take a turn between now and legalization.

“A year from now it could be a totally different conversation; there are a lot of concerns that if we don’t see them being addressed in someway, I will most certainly be leading protests at the legislative building.

“There will be many people with me and others with voices to be heard like mine.”