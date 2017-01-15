Jones on Jets: goalie problem?

Finally, which was the operative word, because after five years with Ondrej Pavelec between the pipes, the team benefitted from above average goaltending very rarely (he eclipsed a .910 save percentage in one season).

He played the rare good stretch of hockey, but was a back-breaker more often than a saviour. So a few times each season, fans and sports media would take a look at the team’s “goalie problem” and wonder how to solve it.

The Jets management tried their hand at a solution at the start of this season when they demoted the 29-year-old, passing the net to his younger backup of the past few seasons, Michael Hutchinson, and star-on-the-rise Connor Hellebuyck.

But far from solving the goalie problem of seasons past, their numbers are so far no better than what Pavelec had delivered.

Hutchinson’s .896 save percentage is nearly the worst of all goalies with enough minutes played to register on leaderboards, 45th out of 47, and Hellebuyck’s .907 isn’t even in the middle of the pack as he sits at 32nd overall.

The names are different but the conversation about Jets goaltending is pretty well unchanged—they make some good saves, play OK but seldom great, don’t really steal games, and allow plenty of goals that take the wind out of the team’s sails.

Radio callers and fans on social media are right to ponder: If these two give us Pavelec-like results, why not just call up Pavelec?

Maybe he could shake things up and inspire the team, maybe he’d play out of his mind to fight for a new NHL contract with his due to expire while he plays in the AHL?

Maybe.

But there are a few more compelling reasons to stay the course and leave the goalie situation alone, the biggest of them being #37.

Hellebuyck is the real deal. Scouts and astute fans can look at him play and note a kind of swagger, athleticism and skill that starting goaltenders are made of.

He plays big—not just by being 6’4, but also by challenging shooters to cut down angles well. He has demonstrated considerable agility and flexibility, too. That means he’s often taking away the shot as an option, but is able to relocate in a hurry when there’s a pass.

Good goalies excel at this, and when Hellebuyck is on his game he does, too.

Never mind that he was the best of the three Jets goalies in this discussion last season, or that he was one of the goalies selected for the electric North American team at the World Cup.

Never mind his sophomore year of college when he carried a 1.79 goals against average through 29 games.

Forget all of that and look at this season alone: There are bursts when Hellebuyck is better than anything this team has had between the net.

After shutting out Calgary--and before allowing 6 goals on 14 shots and being yanked twice-- Helle was 6-3-0 through nine games and had a .924 save percentage that put him amongst league leaders like Carey Price, Corey Crawford, and his team NA teammate Matt Murray.

He’s just 23-years-old and in his first 60 NHL games has a career save percentage of .912, which Pavelec only beat in one of five seasons when he rode a hot streak into the 2014-15 playoffs.

Hellebuyck’s average matches Pavelec’s one-off best, which for the young player is not a bad start, especially considering goaltenders develop into their best selves later in their twenties.

He’s hit rough patches, sure, but A) no worse than Pav did and B) the team in front of him has been caught flat footed, collapsed defensively and continues to get worked on the penalty kill (it’s 26th overall; note how much better Hellebuyck’s 5-on-5 SP is and remember this).

Pavelec’s very best hot streak couldn’t best Hellebuyck’s average, so he’s not the answer to this season’s goalie problems.

Hellebuyck has game, Jets fans just need to give him 1/5 of the patience they gave Pavelec to let him find it, then his team needs to find consistency to help him hold onto it and get on a tear.