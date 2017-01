A timeline of the case of Candace Derksen, Winnipeg teen found dead in 1984

WINNIPEG β€” Mark Grant is on trial for the second time in the killing of 13-year-old Winnipeg teen Candace Derksen in 1984. Here is a timeline of the decades-long case:

Nov. 30, 1984: Candace disappears on her way home from school.

Jan. 17, 1985: Her body is found in a storage shed near her house. She had been tied up and left to freeze to death.

2001: RCMP test the twine used to bind Derksen, as well as hair found at the scene, but results are inconclusive.

2007: A private lab, Molecular World in Thunder Bay, Ont., tests the twine and hair again.

May 16, 2007: Police charge Mark Grant, a man with a long criminal record, with first-degree murder.

Jan. 17, 2011: Grant's murder trial begins, 26 years to the day after Candace's body was found.

Feb. 18, 2011: Grant is found guilty of second-degree murder.

Oct. 30, 2013: The Manitoba Court of Appeal overturns Grant's conviction. It says the trial judge erred in not allowing the defence to present evidence that pointed to another possible killer β€”an unidentified man who tied up a 12-year-old girl in 1985 while Grant was in custody.

March 20, 2015: The Supreme Court of Canada upholds the Appeal Court ruling. The Crown announces later in 2015 it will seek a new trial against Grant.