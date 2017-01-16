What to watch this week at Winnipeg City Hall

Seeing red

On Monday, Winnipeg’s finance committee will discuss the very real possibility of ending 2016 with a deficit of $6.2 million.

Several months earlier, the finance department said city hall was on track to close last year with an extra $2.5 million in the kitty.

All that changed after last month saw a record-breaking amount of snow fall on the city, which cost $18.9 million to clean up, according to finance chairman, Coun. Scott Gillingham.

That amounted to $11 million more than what was left in 2016’s $33.5 million snow budget.

As a result of the projected deficit, Gillingham says marching orders have been directed to the department's head to tighten up their discretionary spending.

This year’s budget was crafted with an expectation of $9.5 million being transferred in leftover, surplus money, which makes the current situation even trickier.

The final tally of the city’s 2016 finances will be delivered to the committee in February.

Woman fights order to get rid of backyard feeder

A St. James woman is appealing a city order to get rid of a feeder that she says is for birds, but a by-law officer says is for squirrels.

Debra Belcourt will state her case before Monday’s meeting of the protection, community services and parks committee in a hearing at 9:30 a.m.

Last November, a city by-law officer inspected Belcourt’s property and found the feeder to be in violation of the Neighbourhood Livability By-Law because it attracts vermin, which in this case, are squirrels.

In a letter to the city, Belcourt defends the feeder in question as a “free standing platform wild bird feeder,” which she purchased at a specialty store to feed wild birds. “Why would I spend money on a feeder to feed squirrels when I could just feed them on the ground if I chose to do so,” she writes.

Eric Vogan Street?

A street in St. Vital could be renamed after a developer fighting city hall over the decision to slap builders with new growth charges.

Tuesday’s planning, property and development committee will deal with a request to re-designate a street after Eric Vogan, a vice-president at Qualico Limited and president of the Urban Development Institute.

The Riel Community Committee, comprised of councillors Brian Mayes, Janice Lukes and Matt Allard, made the request, citing Vogan’s 40 years of working to enhance River Park South.

Last year, Vogan became one of the harshest critics of the city's plan to introduce growth fees, and, together with the Manitoba Homebuilders’ Association, is expected to launch a legal challenge against the city’s authority to implement the policy.

Zoning rule changes return

Depending on where you live, it could be easier for a craft brew pub to open up in your neighbourhood after an upcoming council vote.

Tuesday’s planning, property and development committee will deal with a report that proposes 66 changes to the Winnipeg Zoning By-law, which governs how all city land outside the downtown is used.

One of the biggest changes would be allowing craft breweries to open in commercial districts, such as Pembina Highway, Corydon, St. Anne’s Road and Main Street.

Planner Robert Kostiuk previously told Metro the department recommended that change after receiving several inquiries from hopeful microbrewery owners about opening in commercial areas, but were prohibited by the current rules.

The department also wants to change the definition of microbrewery, distillery and winery in order to match provincial liquor and gaming regulations that allows alcohol produced on site to be sold to other restaurants and wholesalers.

Other changes could see body modification shops — think extreme piercing and head-to-toe tattoos — open in neighbourhoood-retail and industrial mixed-use zones without having to undergo an in-depth consideration process by staff.

Deal to give $6.5 million to SkyCity back on the table

A recommendation to give a $6.5 million grant to see SkyCity, a 45-storey 388-unit condo complex, built in downtown Winnipeg will be dealt with by Wednesday’s executive policy committee.

Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner circle initially voted to delay the matter for several months last September.

According to a March 2016 letter signed by Vince Petrozza, chief operating officer at Fortress Real Developments, construction on the project wouldn't be finished in time to meet the requirements of the city's downtown residential grant program.