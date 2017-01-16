After-school music program flourishing despite costs, waitlists in Maples and the North End

Six years into its mandate, an after-school music program catering to kids in the North End and The Maples wants to expand its programming into its feeder high schools and create a cycle of music mentors.

"One of our big goals is to be working to that full orchestra in the coming years. We want to have our own little symphony, so we’re getting closer and closer to that," said Shannon Darby, manager of Sistema Winnipeg.

Darby works with members of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra to teach about 150 children ages six to 13 how to play instruments, including violin, cello, bass, clarinet, flute and trumpet, at Elwick Community School and King Edward Community School.

Sistema started with 30 kids at Elwick in 2011, drawing inspiration from a similar state-run project in Venezuela that caters to about 500,000 youth.

Now schools across Winnipeg have been asking when they can bring Sistema on board, Darby said. But the organization is focused on getting kids off their current waitlists and following them through high school.

Elwick has about 20 kids on its waitlist, staff said, and King Edward Community School will start a new waitlist in the spring.

Programming for each student runs about $3,000 per year, between instruments, instruction, music and administration costs.

Sistema runs for three hours after school, five days a week providing a safe and constructive space for kids whose families wouldn’t be able to afford music lessons otherwise, Darby said.

"We’ve seen really positive outcomes. As you might expect, there’s been huge musical improvements, but there’s also been some improvements in other academic scores at school and attendance has gotten better for our kids," she said. "Really the big difference is self-confidence and making more friends."

Kristi Nikkel, a second-year creative communications student at Red River College, is organizing a fundraiser to give Sistema a boost.

"Not a lot of people know about (Sistema) and I wanted to change that because it is such a worthy cause. These kids practise every day after school for three hours. It’s very intensive and they’re very dedicated," Nikkel said.

"The first day that I went there I was sold," she said. "I had a little girl come up to me and she didn’t even know me and she had the biggest smile on her face. She just stopped in front of me and said, 'Can I play you a song?' and I said, 'Of course you can.' And she played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star for me right there on the violin.

"It was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen and she just looked so proud of herself that she had accomplished it."