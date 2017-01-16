Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour

Last year, NDP MP Niki Ashton set out to discover just how bad the working situation is for millennials in Canada.

Anecdotally, the Churchill-Keewatinook Aski MP and NDP critic for jobs, employment and workforce development had heard of many young people forced to work freelance and rely on short-term contracts to survive.

Ashton stopped in 14 cities across the country in 2016 for town hall meetings with millennials to hear their stories. It’s a generation Ashton, 34, is apart of, which spans from about 18 to 35.

She will be discussing her findings in a lecture at the University of Winnipeg Wednesday entitled The Precarious Generation: Millennials Fight Back, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in room 1L13, followed by a question and answer period.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Metro: What are some of the things you learned from millennials during your listening tour? And did they have a lot of the same issues across the country or did they vary greatly?

Niki Ashton: "Definitely lots of growing, common themes. Basically (there was) a growing sense of hopelessness. We heard from young people that said flat out, they’re incapable of dreaming of a future… people are just busy with trying to survive. We had a number of young people tell us in our meetings that they can’t imagine having kids because they don’t have financial security themselves, never mind bringing somebody into this world.

We heard about how precariousness is often exacerbated if you’re a racialized worker, if you’re a woman, if you’re LGBTQ. And we heard about how young people in many cases are made to feel alone — that somehow they did something wrong, they didn’t pick the right education path or career path. But many, even in these meetings, have come to realize that they’re not alone and that many people are facing what they’re facing."

M: How are you helping millennials after hearing all their grievances?

NA: "(The NDP) did do a call to action at the beginning of December… and I’ll be talking a bit about that on Wednesday night.

We’ve called on the Prime Minister numerous times — who’s also the minister of youth — to heed this call to action… We’re going to continue to push this call to action, but it really is up to the Prime Minister and his government to hear what we’ve put forward: to listen to millennials, to drop the rhetoric around getting used to the job churn, which we heard from the finance minister, and also to stop, I would say, sidelining this issue. It’s only going to get worse…

At the end of the day, what’s needed is political will and continued public pressure with the hope that obviously the Prime Minister will hear us, and he and his government will respond and show leadership."

M: In terms of leadership, have you given more thought to if and when you will run for the NDP leadership?

NA: "I’m still thinking about it. There’s no limit or date that I’ve set. We were very busy with fighting key issues here in the riding… I’ll be taking the next period of time to think about it more, have more conversations about it… For me, any leadership race needs to be about ideas and that takes time to reflect on and to flesh out. I’m in no rush."

M: Was this national tour a way for you to test the waters — to get face time with young people and hear their issues, hear their ideas — before possibly running?

NA: "The national tour was very much focused on what we intended it to be and we started it before we even knew about the leadership vote in April. I’ve been on this since (last) January. The national tour is really a reflection of my critic area and what, as a millennial in politics, where I think our political leaders need to be giving more attention.

Obviously the discussions around leadership would come up in informal conversations, people would ask me about it. But I was quick to bring it back to what we were all doing here…