Mayor Brian Bowman's approval ratings slip: poll

A new poll shows Winnipeg’s mayor is among the lowest ranked out of 10 municipal leaders in Canada.

On Monday, Mainstreet Research released the results of a Postmedia-sanctioned poll that list the approval ratings of 10 Canadian mayors and their councils.

According to the poll, Brian Bowman ranked eighth.

Responders were asked ‘Do you approve of the way Brian Bowman is handling his job as mayor?”

The poll shows 53 per cent of those surveyed said they approved of Bowman, while 34 per cent said they did not and 13 per cent didn’t know.

Ottawa’s Jim Watson and Saskatoon’s Charlie Clark ranked in first and second place, respectively.

In July 2016, Probe research published a poll that showed Bowman had an approval rating of 69 per cent.

In total, Mainstreet surveyed 6,103 Canadians on Jan. 3 and 4 over cell phones and landlines.