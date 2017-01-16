Probe finds police officers did nothing wrong in arrest where suspect hurt

WINNIPEG — An investigation has found there are no grounds for charges against Winnipeg police after a suspect resisting arrest in a break-and-enter ended up in the hospital with a serious liver injury.

The probe by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba stemmed from an incident on July 13, 2016.

Police were called to a break-and-enter in progress, found a suspect inside the home and tried to arrest him.

However, the probe concluded the suspect resisted the officers who used a Taser to gain control of him.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was found to have suffered a laceration to his liver that kept him hospitalized for eight days.

Investigators said the suspect himself couldn’t remember suffering any injuries to his torso before or during the altercation with police.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler noted in the report there was no evidence to find how the suspect suffered the laceration to his liver.

“It is a possibility this injury occurred earlier that morning through an altercation with another individual, prior to and unrelated to any contact with police at the residence,” Tessler wrote. “The medical opinion does not assist in resolving this issue.”

The IIU concluded the force used by the arresting officers was reasonable, and there were no grounds for charges against those involved.

The suspect is still awaiting trial on charges of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and resisting a peace officer.