Schoolmate testifies at Winnipeg murder trial about last day girl was seen alive

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg murder trial is hearing about the last day a 13-year-old girl was seen alive.

David Wiebe was Candace Derksen's schoolmate and he has testified that he saw her leave school on Nov 30, 1984 — the day she disappeared.

Wiebe says he jokingly threw snow in her face and asked her if she was going home, to which she replied yes.

He told court he stayed at school for choir practice, and Derksen's mother came that night and said Candace never made it home.

The girl's frozen body was found six weeks later, hog-tied in an industrial shed.