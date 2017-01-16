Above zero temperatures forecast for Winnipeg this week
Yes -- you read correct.
A
A
Bust out those skis, sharpen your skates and shed a layer - or two - of winter wear.
Environment Canada predicts that warmer temperatures are on the way for Winnipeg this week, with a couple days even breaking into the above zero range.
On Monday, it's supposed to reach a high of -6 C and be mainly sunny. Temperatures are predicted to only dip down to -8 C overnight.
Meteorologists report that most of the week will be sunny and by Wednesday, locals will be able to enjoy a balmy 3 C winter day, same with Thursday.
This warm weather comes as a relief to many Winnipeggers who have had to endure three back-to-back storms and multiple days of gusty winds this winter.
