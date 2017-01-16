News / Winnipeg

Above zero temperatures forecast for Winnipeg this week

Yes -- you read correct.

A man skis in Windsor Park on Sunday, Jan.15, 2017

Bust out those skis, sharpen your skates and shed a layer - or two - of winter wear. 

Environment Canada predicts that warmer temperatures are on the way for Winnipeg this week, with a couple days even breaking into the above zero range. 

On Monday, it's supposed to reach a high of -6 C and be mainly sunny. Temperatures are predicted to only dip down to -8 C overnight. 

Meteorologists report that most of the week will be sunny and by Wednesday, locals will be able to enjoy a balmy 3 C winter day, same with Thursday. 

This warm weather comes as a relief to many Winnipeggers who have had to endure three back-to-back storms and multiple days of gusty winds this winter. 

