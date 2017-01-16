Winnipeg woman ordered to clean yard after neighbours chirp bird feeder

A St. James woman is allowed to keep a bird feeder in her backyard – as long as she keeps it clean.

Debra Belcourt appeared before Monday’s meeting of the protection, community services and parks committee to appeal a violation order issued by the city.

The order states Belcourt is in violation of the Neighbourhood Livability Bylaw by keeping her yard in an unsanitary condition, due in part to the presence of a feeder that is said to attract many squirrels and mice.

Belcourt told Monday’s committee the bylaw officer who inspected her property last November mischaracterized the structure as a squirrel feeder, when in fact it was purchased at a speciality store and is intended for wild birds.

“If squirrels grab a peanut or a seed or whatever, it’s not a big deal. It’s just not,” she told reporters on Monday.

Committee chair Coun. Mike Pagtakhan read written complaints from some of Belcourt’s neighbours, who allege that she purposely feeds squirrels, which in turn wreak havoc on nearby lawns.

Belcourt, who has lived in her St. James home for 35 years, said she feels targeted by her neighbours and claimed they lodged complaints about her yard as a bullying tactic.

Monday’s committee ultimately voted to uphold the city-issued violation order, and told Belcourt she could keep the feeder so long as she cleans her yard.

Afterwards Winston Yee, manager of by-law enforcement and homelessness strategies, clarified that residents are allowed to feed animals.

“The rules were about keeping your yard in a clean, sanitary condition,” he said.

Belcourt said she usually keeps her yard clean, but acknowledged it was a mess when the bylaw officer visited fall, which was evident in photographs shown to Monday’s committee.