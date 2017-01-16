'The signs of stress:' Winnipeg educators bolster mental health supports

Mental health struggles aren’t unique to adulthood, so it makes sense that schools in Winnipeg are providing students with more and more mental health supports every year.

Recently, Winnipeg School Division (WSD) teachers, administrators and school psychologists were trained in a new "self-regulation" curriculum that student services consultant Jón Olafson said will help kids better understand how stress affects them, and how to manage it properly.

The renowned “Dr. Shanker Self-Reg” method, he explained, is a “framework of understanding” that recognizes the science behind stress and reframes it through self-regulation.

“It’s a language for teachers, councillors, school psychologists, and social workers… not necessarily looked at as a program, but more teaching… (how to) read the signs of stress,” reframe the behaviour, recognize various stressors, reduce the stress, reflect on it, and respond with a personalized strategy to limit the stress moving forward.

Passing on self-regulation as a productive tool could involve empowering students to go through those steps to manage their own stress, eventually enabling better self control, improved classroom presence, and ultimately improving academic outcomes.

Responses to stress could include breathing exercises or personalized mantras, and even going through the process of admitting the physiological response to stress is natural can help.

Around 350 employees of the WSD and other divisions attended a self-regulation workshop session run by Susan Hopkins and Eunice Lee of Toronto’s MEHRIT Centre, which Dr. Shanker started in 2012 to help educators foster calm, alert children.

The educators were asked to add Dr. Shanker’s methodology to their repertoire to “enhance the school environment.”

While more common in Ontario and British Columbia classrooms, the November conference marked the first time educators brought the methodology to Manitoba.

Olafson said it’s now part of the WSD’s “Healthy Minds Plan,” which has been integrating different wellness programs annually for the past five years.

Teachers and administrators have also been trained to make use of programming like the Hawn Foundation’s “Mind Up” curriculum, the Trish Broderick “Learning to Breathe” mindfulness curriculum, and the PRACY method of preventing and responding to anxiety in children and youth.

The resulting deployment of these lessons has varied, but in all WSD schools there are more people trained to help teach mindfulness practices to students.

“Sometimes we have schools doing mindfulness throughout the whole school, a short break after recess, a mindfulness practice over the intercom… some schools do it individually in classrooms, others are running small groups,” Olafson said.

He explained that the increased openness to mental health issues makes it so “everyone is learning to deal with stress,” which comes with the added benefit of “normalizing and de-stigmatizing” mental health issues early in every child’s life.

Each of the various initiatives tied into the Healthy Minds Plan embed wellbeing into the school experience, and the Shanker Self-Reg method bolsters that effort.