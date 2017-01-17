Bad weather, darkness behind helicopter crash that killed 2 in N. Ont.:TSB

WINNIPEG — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says deteriorating weather and departure under conditions of near darkness led to a helicopter crash that killed two people in northern Ontario.

The Apex Helicopters flight left a camp on Horwood Lake for the Foleyet Timber Camp about 100 kilometres southwest of Timmins, Ont., with one pilot and one passenger on board on Sept. 8, 2015.

The TSB says the helicopter struck trees northwest of the Foleyet Timber Camp and was destroyed by the impact. It says there was no post-impact fire, but the occupants were fatally injured.

The helicopter was equipped with an emergency locator transmitter that activated upon impact, but it did not transmit its position because the antenna had broken off during the accident, and the aircraft was not reported missing until the following day.

The TSB says the helicopter was not equipped for flying at night or in instrument conditions, and the pilot was not certified for conducting such operations.

Investigators said in a report released Tuesday that it is likely that the pilot was unable to determine the helicopter's height above the forest canopy or notice the rising terrain ahead before striking the trees.