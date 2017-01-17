Time to let your inner 'Hero' fly at Festival du Voyageur

Anyone who can embrace Winnipeg's brutal winter must have superhuman strength.

So this year's Festival du Voyageur's theme is, fittingly, HéHo Heroes.

“We certainly are all heroes by being able to survive though the winter months and still get out as a community to have some fun,” joked the festival's executive director, Ginette Lavack Walters.

On Tuesday, organizers of the largest winter festival in Western Canada revealed the jam-packed line-up for the 48th annual event Feb. 17-26. They're encouraging people to bundle up and lovingly embrace February once again.

Along with the tried and true favourites of the event that include the beard-growing contest, kids winter playground, maple taffy on snow and shots of the specialty Caribou boozy concoction served in ice glasses at the snow bar, the musical line-up is one very long list.

According to Artistic Producer Julien Desaulniers, “over 150 bands performing over the course of two weekends makes us the largest francophone music festival in Western Canada in addition to being the biggest winter festival in Western Canada. We’ve really got a wide variety of acts coming in from all over (including Wide Mouth Mason from Saskatchewan and Les Respectables from Quebec).”

Even young festival goers can enjoy musical entertainment geared towards them as Winnipeg recording artist Al Simmons will be on stage.

Desaulniers said there’s a lot of other events going on at the festival that were held for the first time last year. Back by popular demand are singles night and karaoke night.

“We had hundreds of people showing up for these and they really loved it,” he said. “Last year, singles night was on Valentine’s Day, but this year it will be on the 19th. I don’t think that will matter though because it is such a great time.”

Festival has also partnered with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to present a special preview of the museum’s newest exhibit, Our Canada, My Story, conceived for Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations.