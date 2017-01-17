Manitoba family loses son last fall, now house burns down with everything in it

KLEEFELD, Man. — Manitobans are reaching out to help a family that has lost everything in a house fire just months after a son died in an accident.

Jakob Bool’s 19-year-old son Florian was killed in a highway crash in November.

On Sunday, the family home in Kleefeld burned down.

Bool, his wife, and most of their 13 children were at home after church, when someone smelled smoke coming from the attached garage.

Bool rushed his family out, but everything in the house was lost.

The Bools have found a place to rent in Kleefeld and people in the small community are offering to help however they can.

“I opened the door and I saw black smoke and I stepped in the garage… I couldn’t see anything and I feel really hot,” Bool said in recalling the fire.

“We just ran out from the house and ran to the neighbour in the back — without shoes and without everything.”

Bool said he is sad, but he's also grateful that everyone got out safely.

“It could be worse. Really worse. It (could have) happened at 3 o’clock at night or something like that, and I don’t know if there (would have been) anybody alive.”

Bool said the support from people has been unbelievable and it reminds him of the kindness shown when his son died last fall.