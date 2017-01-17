Manitoba Mounties say tips from public led to arrests of 2 suspects in robbery
DAUPHIN, Man. — Manitoba Mounties are thanking the public for helping find two people wanted in a convenience story robbery.
Police released security camera images that show a woman with her face covered entering a convenience store in Dauphin, Man., on the morning of Jan. 15.
It shows the woman approaching employees, who were told to hand over money, lottery tickets and cigarettes.
RCMP could not say what she was armed with, although they confirmed it was not a firearm.
The woman fled in a red car driven by a man.
Sheena Therien, 34, and Lawrence Abigosis, 59, both of Dauphin, are facing several weapons and robbery charges.
