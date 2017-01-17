Teens sought after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit bus

Winnipeg police are searching for two teenage suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times on a transit bus in what officers are calling an unprovoked attack.

The attack happened Sunday evening when a group of teens got into an argument with another passenger, a 27-year-old man.

Const. Jason Michalyshen says the victim sustained a number of cuts and lacerations in the struggle.

He says they don't know exactly what provoked the attack but says police are concerned about "individuals like this, armed with weapons, not afraid of confronting people in this fashion."

Before fleeing, bear spray was also discharged in the victim’s direction.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are believed to be between 14 and 16 years old and were both wearing skinny jeans and red baseball caps.