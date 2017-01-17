Bike Week wants to know what you think of Bike Week

Forget Canada’s 150th birthday (don’t actually), 2017 also marks the 10th anniversary of Winnipeg’s Bike to Work Day and fourth annual Bike Week.

But coming up on the ripe ages of 10 and four, event organizers want the community to help them learn how Bike Week and Bike to Work Day (B2WD) are perceived, what their role is, and what should change, if anything.

To that end, organizer Dave Elmore said a new online survey is meant to “plot the direction of where Bike Week is going in the future.”

He said the event has grown and evolved year over year as participation increases and cycling becomes more accepted in the City of Winnipeg.

For example, the originally one-day B2WD grew into Bike Week in order to reach a “broader audience,” to extend cycling celebrations to more than “just people who ride their bike to and from work.”

“We’re still trying to break that mould a little bit,” Elmore said. “As you can imagine it starts to get arduous in terms of volunteer efforts when the program continues to grow and there’s only so much money to do it with.”

The survey is meant to garner feedback that will be part of a strategic planning session where he, the event steering committee and staff will sit down and figure out how best to use Bike Week and B2WD to “bring about cultural change.”

“We have to think about where to take it, how much we can really expand, and what we are expected to be,” he said.

Survey respondents will be asked to identify the most important service Bike Week offers, rank Bike Week events in order of their impact, suggest improvements and propose a five-year goal for Bike Week from some predetermined options.

Elmore said because Bike Week is for the community, the community input through the survey and “getting everyone’s opinions” is critical.