Jets recall veteran goalie Ondrej Pavelec

A little more than half a season after being demoted, Ondrej Pavelec is back in an NHL line-up.

During a recent winless skid the Winnipeg Jets have been on the recieving end of too many goals on too few shots, while their young starting goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck –who was pulled in back-to-back starts after allowing six goals on 13 shots last week – has struggled to regain form to help his team win.

Pavelec, who was sent down to the Jets AHL affiliate Manitoba Moose after five years as the Jets starting goalie, has posted a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 18 games with the Moose this year.

In his last season with the Jets, which was plagued with injury, Pavelec appeared in only 33 games. That's when Hellebuyck took over the crease from backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson.

Hutchinson played in 30 games in 2015-16, while Hellebuyck saw ice in 26 games, but it was the rookie who had the best numbers.

He allowed the fewest goals per game, averaging 2.34, stopped more than 91 per cent of the shots he faced—and better than 94 per cent at even-strength.

Pavelec had a 13-13-4 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage, while Hutchinson had a 9-15-3 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.84 goals against average.

Jets management left the crease-guarding duties with Hellebuyck and Hutchinson at the start of this season, but the duo have been unable to provide the team with a winning edge consistently, opening the door to Pavelec's return.

In 34 games played this season as the Jets go-to goalie, Hellebuyck has 16 wins, a 2.82 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .907.

Hutchinson has been unable to provide relief for the sophomore starter, posting just four wins in 20 games played with an .894 SP and 3.23 GAA.