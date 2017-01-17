Bowman hopeful Public Safety Building will come down in 2018

Winnipeggers will soon be able to weigh in on the fate of a plot of land currently home to the old Public Safety Building.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brian Bowman and Angela Mathieson, CEO of CentreVenture – the city's arms-length development agency – announced the launch of community consultations for the redevelopment of the lands in the Exchange District.

Mathieson expects the public engagement process to take a year.

Bowman hopes that a redevelopment plan could be approved and shovels could hit the ground by 2018.

"It's exciting what's possible," he said Tuesday.

"We really do want to hear from the community, their ideas and I think those ideas are out there and let's bring them forward."

Bowman characterized the demolition of the former police headquarters – touted as a piece of the city's architectural history – and vacant parkade as an opportunity to further revitalize the area.

Residents will be able to give the city their input through an online survey and open houses, to be held in the spring.

Nearby businesses in the Exchange District, such as Red River College, will be consulted more in-depth.

Mathieson explained on Tuesday ideas put forward during public consultations will be the basis of a design plan that will be presented to the city's committee on planning, property and development in October.

Essentially, a design plan will specify how the land could be used, and what sorts of structures should be allowed to be built there.

Both Mathieson and Bowman highlighted the importance of the PSB site, given its central location, history and connection to the city's arts and culture district.

In order to pin down a redevelopment plan, the city will have to adhere to a 19th-century legal stipulation that requires a portion of the 2.4-acre site be used for a civic purpose.

In March 2016, councillors voted to move forward on a plan that would see the PSB and parkade demolished to make way for a large public space and private development.