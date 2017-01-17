Impending beer boom? Winnipeg opening door to more brew pubs

City hall wants to take red tape off the menu for microbrewers in Winnipeg.

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the planning, property and development committee approved 76 changes to the Winnipeg Zoning Bylaw, which governs how land outside the downtown core is used.

Among the changes were measures to bring the city’s zoning rules around breweries and other small-scale alcohol producers closer to existing provincial liquor regulations.

Under the new rules – pending approval from Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee and council – microbreweries would be allowed open in parts of the city besides industrial areas.

Paul McMullan, who plans to open a brewery by June – called Stone Angel – believes this change could be the start of more microbreweries setting up shop in the city.

“Right now, a lot of the craft beer that comes is from B.C., why can’t it be brewed here,” he said Tuesday.

Planner Robert Kostiuk previously told Metro the department recommended this change after receiving several inquiries from hopeful brewery owners who wanted to open in commercial districts – such as those along Pembina Highway, Corydon and St. Anne’s Road – but weren’t allowed under the current rules.

The department also looked to other cities and concluded that commercial zones are most desirable for craft brewers.

Committee chairman Coun. John Orlikow expressed some concern on Tuesday about allowing microbreweries to open close to residential neighbourhoods.

The committee then approved an amendment that would require a public hearing be held before a brewery was allowed to open.

“We felt that it was important to have the opportunity for the public to come by and say, ‘Is this something we want,’ Orlikow told reporters afterwards.

“It’s just another level of protection for the neighbourhhod.”

He cited traffic congestion as a potential problem a community could face if a microbrewery was allowed to open nearby.

“It’s nothing I would be too keen on to have pretty well a beer store in the middle of a residential neighbourhood,” Orlikow said.

Tuesday’s committee also OK’d a change that would give microbreweries, wineries and distilleries permission to sell their products to local restaurants and wholesalers, like Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

These sales are permitted under provincial liquor regulations, but because the city had not updated its own zoning rules until now, breweries could only sell their goods on-site.

Without this change, McMullan says, he would have a "serious re-think” of getting into the beer business.

“Unless the legislation changes, everyone who wants to try my product has to come to my facility to buy my stuff," he explained.

“I’m on one end of the city and you’re on the other, you’d like to try my product. Right now, you have to drive across the city to come find me.”