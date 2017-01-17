Winnipeg restaurant server breaks down after receiving $1,000 tip
The bill was $87.15. The tip? A cool grand.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Winnipeg restaurant server got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when one customer decided to pay it forward with a $1,000 tip.
Jennifer Peitsch was working a shift at Mongo’s Grill on Regent Ave. when a customer decided she’d add a few zeroes to the hard working waitresses’ payday.
Peitsch posted a photo of the bill on social media. The pre-gratuity total was $87.15.
The hard working server, who tends a food store in Stonewall by day while working at Mongo’s by night, wasn’t even supposed to be in that night. According to CBC, Peitsch was filling in for a co-worker.
Peitsch said she was serving a woman and three teenagers on a busy night when it happened. She burst into tears and hugged the woman when she saw the tip.
She graduated high school two years ago, and has been trying to save enough money for more education and to pay off credit card debt.
“Now that I have that [credit card] taken care of I can finally put money aside and get my future going," Peitsch told the CBC’s Up To Speed.
-
Inside the Perimeter
Powerful tool or futile fight? Why activism alone is not enough to change society
-
View from the 300s