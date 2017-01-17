Winnipeg restaurant server breaks down after receiving $1,000 tip

A Winnipeg restaurant server got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when one customer decided to pay it forward with a $1,000 tip.

Jennifer Peitsch was working a shift at Mongo’s Grill on Regent Ave. when a customer decided she’d add a few zeroes to the hard working waitresses’ payday.

Peitsch posted a photo of the bill on social media. The pre-gratuity total was $87.15.

The hard working server, who tends a food store in Stonewall by day while working at Mongo’s by night, wasn’t even supposed to be in that night. According to CBC, Peitsch was filling in for a co-worker.

Peitsch said she was serving a woman and three teenagers on a busy night when it happened. She burst into tears and hugged the woman when she saw the tip.

She graduated high school two years ago, and has been trying to save enough money for more education and to pay off credit card debt.