Winnipeg School Division to conduct cross-city education audit

The differences between Winnipeg’s public schools will longer be left to mystery, as the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) is embarking on a major equity audit to ensure students across the city receive the same quality of education.

Trustee Mark Wasyliw successfully gained unanimous support from his board peers Monday to have an action plan for the audit drafted by spring, so it can begin in the 2017-18 school year.

He attributes inequity to what he calls Manitoba’s “severely underfunded” education system.

“It’s created a vacuum, and to fill that vacuum a lot of private money has been flowing into the system,” he said.

Wasyliw explained schools fundraise on their own to “create their own budgets” beyond WSD and provincial funding.

“Some schools, depending on size and the wealth of the neighbourhood, can raise more money than others,” he said. “Depending on how aggressive individual administrators are, (they all) bring in different amounts of money.

“This is warping the public education system, you’re seeing uneven resources, course offerings, and educational experiences from one school to the next.”

He doesn’t want to presuppose an outcome or prejudge the situation, but said “huge disparities” are visible plainly from school to school.

“One has brand new smart boards in every single classroom, state-of-the-art Apple computers in the library… (another) will have just the basics allotted to them by WSD—it’s a very visual reminder this is in fact happening, but we don’t know the extent of it,” he said. “We don’t have the data to understand what exactly is happening. We know anecdotally it’s taking place, so the idea behind this is to audit everything.”

Board chairperson Sherri Rollins commended Wasyliw for kicking off the audit process which she said will ensure the division is “providing an equitable education.”

She suspects the scope of the audit will be far reaching, not stopping at the often “underlying assumption the south end of Winnipeg is richer than the North End.”

“There’s cross-cutting equity issues,” she said. “It’s not just about income, it’s not just about demographics, and it’s not just about the enrichment activities… I can’t predict the findings but we’re looking at a lot.”