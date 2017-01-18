Bowman Ottawa-bound to talk fentanyl crisis with big-city mayors

Learning what other Canadian cites are doing to combat the growing fentanyl crisis is on Mayor Brian Bowman’s to-do list when he visits Ottawa this week.

Bowman told reporters on Wednesday he would make the one-day trip to the country’s capital on Friday to meet with other big-city mayors to discuss federal funding priorities, and how other city halls are responding to fentanyl deaths.

Asked about his thoughts on seeing supervised injection sites open in our city—which a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll says 46 per cent of locals want­—Bowman expressed no interest, saying it’s not a priority.

He said he’s met with three families who have lost loved ones due to fentanyl overdoses and first-responders on the frontlines of the crisis.

“In none of those meetings has the issue of safe injection sites ever been raised. In fact, I have never had anybody raise that as a priority for the City of Winnipeg,” Bowman said Wednesday.

“What I have heard is the need for a greater [number of] treatment facilities to help our citizens who are affected by addictions.”

Figuring out exactly what our city can do to help the province prevent fentanyl deaths is what Bowman hopes to answer when he returns from Ottawa.

He added the city will continue to support the police department in battling the spread of the powerful opioid.