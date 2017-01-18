Manitoba man charged after 90-year-old man found dead in Swan River home
SWAN RIVER, Man. — A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after an elderly man was found dead in a home in Swan River, Man.
RCMP were called to check on the well-being of the 90-year-old on Saturday but found him dead.
Officers determined the death to be suspicious.
On Wednesday, Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, from Swan River, was arrested and charged.
Police said it doesn’t appear the two knew each other.
