New pea-processing plant in the works near Portage la Prairie in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A French company plans to build a $400-million pea-processing facility near Portage la Prairie in Manitoba.

Roquette says the operation will be the largest facility dedicated to pea-protein processing in the world and is to employ about 150 people.

The company says the facility will establish stronger markets for Canadian farmers and help supply a growing global demand for products such as high-protein sport nutrition food.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler says peas are a sustainable crop and good for the environment, because they need less water and nitrogen than other crops.

Construction is scheduled to start before the end of the year.