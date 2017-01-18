Police arrest two teens after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit bus

Winnipeg police have charged two teens after a man was stabbed multiple times on a transit bus.

Police say the unprovoked attack happened Sunday night during an argument on the bus.

The 27-year-old victim, who was also hit with bear spray, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two boys, who are 14 and 16, have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

They also face charges, along with a 38-year-old man, in connection with a similar attack Tuesday involving a knife and bear spray.