Police arrest two teens after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit bus
Winnipeg police have charged two teens after a man was stabbed multiple times on a transit bus.
Police say the unprovoked attack happened Sunday night during an argument on the bus.
The 27-year-old victim, who was also hit with bear spray, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two boys, who are 14 and 16, have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
They also face charges, along with a 38-year-old man, in connection with a similar attack Tuesday involving a knife and bear spray.
Police say a 16-year-old boy received non-life threatening injuries.
