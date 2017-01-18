Prozzak to stop in Winnipeg on 1990s comeback tour

A cartoon duo is bringing catchy 1990s hits back to Winnipeg.

Prozzak – starring the animated blond and brunette characters, Simon and Milo – is specifically throwing back to 1999.

Forever 1999 is the band's first album in more than a decade.

While Prozzak's Internet 1.0-age hit www.nevergetoveryou depicts unrequited online love, the new album boasts a more modern update, with the single Love Me Tinder.

Prozzak fans also recall the catchy '90s tunes Sucks to Be You and Strange Disease, which each topped the MuchMusic charts.

Forever 1999 is also the name of the band's cross-Canada tour from Ottawa to Victoria. The duo is stopping at the Pyramid Cabaret in Winnipeg on April 5.