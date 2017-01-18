SkyCity $6.5M grant still up in the air, councillor says money should be 'protected'

Construction on a $200-million, 45-storey tower in downtown Winnipeg is still up in the air as city hall and the developer hammer out the terms of a $6.5-million grant.

Negotiations between city officials and Toronto-based Fortress Real Developments remain ongoing and positive, according to Coun. John Orlikow, chairman of the planning, property and development committee.

He was one vote in a unanimous decision by Wednesday’s executive policy committee to defer the question of approving a $6.5-million economic incentive grant to Fortress by another four months.

Fortress wants to build SkyCity – a 388-unit condominium tower at a vacant surface parking lot on Graham Avenue – and has applied to receive government grants under a now-expired housing program that incentivises developers to build downtown.

Under the program, Fortress is eligible to receive $6.5 million from the city and $8 million from the province, for a total of $14.5 million.

The condition of the city’s funding states the money would be paid out over 10 years after the project is built.

Orlikow said the developer is requesting the millions be paid upfront, before construction begins.

“Personally, I’m not looking at an upfront grant to any group until they actually have the building built,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have to protect the taxpayer’s dollars.”

In a March 2016 letter to the city, Fortress’s chief operating officer said the project couldn’t happen without the cash.

“While we are a long way down the road to developing SkyCity Centre, we need your help to keep the project viable,” Vince Petrozza wrote.

“To be clear, SkyCity Centre is not a feasible project without the [housing] program grant.”

Orlikow said because of the development’s size, it is unable meet the construction deadline outlined in the program’s criteria, so that’s also a point of negotiation.

On Tuesday, both he and Mayor Brian Bowman expressed hope that both parties would find the middle ground and finalize an agreement so the development could proceed.