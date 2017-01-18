Jones on Jets: Winnipeg's concussed rookie Patrik Laine recovering by the book

“Patrik Laine skated today.”

Now, attributing the Winnipeg Jets hardship since Laine’s Jan. 7 concussion to his absence would be as silly as say, pinning it all on the goaltenders, but there’s no doubt the team—and this city—are waiting with bated breath for his return.

So when head coach Paul Maurice informed the media that Kid Flash had been on the ice in advance of the team’s pre-game skate Wednesday, people were understandably excited.

Maurice explained that Laine’s recovery so far has gone well, “all the things that have gone on, the light bike rides, he got through and was fine, so this is the next phase.”

It was a light skate with the team’s director of fitness, Dr. Craig Slaunwhite, but it was something, and if it went well, it could signal gradually increased activity in the near future.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow to decide whether he’s going on or not, and then you just start augmenting it a little bit every day, but it’s a good sign,” Maurice said.

Sails around Winnipeg filled with wind at “good sign,” imagining the team’s top-scorer coming back into action sooner rather than later, but Maurice responsibly cautioned further patience, saying there would be no timetable for his return, even “right to the very end.”

The next step is drills without contact, and Maurice said the last step before a return to the line-up would be a full-contact practice. At any point, if he presents “any kind of symptom,” he could take steps back, according to coach.

As hard as it may be waiting for Laine’s return indefinitely, what Maurice describes as his recovery is the right approach.

Kailin Walter is an instructor with Shift Concussion Management, a group that trains team doctors and health care providers like those at the Sport Manitoba Sport for Life Centre in “patient management” for concussion recovery.

Any time there’s new research in the field or new practices discovered, Shift updates their clients.

Although ideal recovery varies from athlete to athlete, she said it usually includes:

• Physical and cognitive rest and recuperation

• Progression into low intensity activity with accommodations

• Any necessary rehabilitation or treatment for associated injuries, such as whiplash

• Gradual return to play, first in “non-contact situation”

• Finally, progressive contact in controlled practice environment

“In a perfect cookie-cutter situation, we get the athlete back on the ice first skating (alone, like Laine) to make sure they can handle basic skill performance of the sport,” she said, noting the athlete should be monitored by someone who knows them well, and evaluated immediately and a little while after the ice session.

“There are (flags), subjective things to watch for… You need to know your athlete well personally,” Walter said.

A later group practice with drills and other players moving around can be another test, as “concussions influence the way you take in visual surroundings, especially with peripheral motion, noise, lights—you need to expose the athlete to those things.”

If that all goes well, when the athlete returns to contact, “you need to be attentive,” see how they respond to things, how they behave compared to pre-injury performance.

“If they can withstand a contact practice and haven’t been out very long, they can progress quickly,” Walter explained. “If they’ve been out months, they could be in this stage for a while, but it depends… it’s very individual.”

She said in her experience it's very rare that an athlete tries to rush back into the game, despite “the misperception athletes would lie to get back into the sport,” and even more rare that a trainer would miss lingering symptoms.

Taking the time to recover fully and making sure “every concussion is managed as fully as it can be” can limit risk of future injuries, she said.

Walter figures it used to be the case that players hiding or missing concussions would be at risk for detrimental cumulative overlap, “Concussion on concussion, and that is a serious situation.”

But the Jets and Laine are taking things slow, following the clinical best practice, and they’re better for it. They’re lucky that concussions are taken seriously today, that players are eased back into action for their own benefit, and that Maurice isn’t even remotely interested in a timeline.

Laine’s rookie season may have been interrupted by this unfortunate injury, but if taking another week or another month ensures he’s okay, that’s fine. He’ll be back, and knowing him and that dauntless confidence he carries, he’ll be gunning for those goals he loves scoring so much to help the Jets get back in the win column.