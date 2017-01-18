MTS Centre considered one of the best in sports biz

Don’t let a winless skid keep you from snapping up Jets tickets, as the MTS Centre was recently crowned among the best sport viewing experiences in North America.

As the Jets kick off a four-game homestand against Arizona Wednesday night, their home ice has been added to a list of the best “stadium experiences” in all sports.

A group of writers from sport website Scout.com’s Stadium Journey series reviewed a whopping 761 stadium experiences in 2016, and wound up placing the house True North built at number five.

Author Paul Swaney said the goal of the rankings is to provide people with “information so that they could make the most out of any trip to see a live sporting event,” potentially even inspire fans to “venture out into the sporting world and see a new town, community, and team.”

The top-100 list is topped by Major League Baseball’s trend-setting “Oriole Park at Camden yards” (#1), the Streets of St Petersburg for hosting the Firestone Grand Prix (#2), the St. Louis Cardinals newly remodelled Busch Stadium (#3), the Daytona International Speedway (#4) and the MTS Centre rounded out the top-5.

“The atmosphere at MTS Centre is one of the best in the league,” Swaney wrote. “Fans are loud and proud, this is experienced right from the arrival of the Jets on the ice, giving them a loud round of applause followed by the first ‘Go, Jets Go!’ chant prior to the singing of the anthems.”

Swaney also remarked at the mid-anthem boisterous “True North” homage out-of-towners are always impressed by.

The next highest ranked NHL arena, the Minnesota Wild’s Xcel Energy Center, comes in at number 21.

And the next-best Canadian stadium is the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads, which ranks at number 39.