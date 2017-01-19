Alberta woman who killed husband sentenced to life with no parole for 13 years
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — An Alberta woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years for killing her husband and setting her home on fire.
A jury found Deborah Doonanco, 53, guilty in November of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains in Kevin Feland’s death.
Feland’s body was found in Doonanco’s home in Glendon, Alta., on May 25, 2014.
Doonanco called 911 to report a fire at the residence.
Her lawyer, Brian Beresh, argued it was self defence and Doonanco was in a dissociative state at the time because of battered woman syndrome.
The Crown argued Doonanco was not fearful of her life and was in control of a number of things in her and Feland’s relationship, including their finances.
Beresh told court Feland was so out of control, the incident could have easily become a murder-suicide if his client had not taken action.
“(He was) an extremely abusive man, someone who was a heavy crack-cocaine user.”
The Crown said it believed Doonanco killed Feland to get him out of her house and life.
Glendon is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
(CHED)
Most Popular
-
Arlene Dickinson slams Kevin O’Leary for ‘total lack of empathy’
-
Millennials 'busy with trying to survive' says NDP MP Niki Ashton after national listening tour
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: Ondrej Pavelec recall a desperate move for Winnipeg Jets
-
Inside the Perimeter
Powerful tool or futile fight? Why activism alone is not enough to change society