City to pay $2.2 million for design work on Chief Pegius Trail extension

The city plans to pay a consultant $2.2 million to design what's been ranked as Winnipeg’s third most important infrastructure project.

MMM Group Limited has been awarded the contract to complete the preliminary design for the extension of Chief Peguis Trail, which will be a new stretch of road that runs west from Main Street to Brookside Boulevard.

Currently, Chief Peguis only runs east from Lagimodiere Boulevard to Main.

The road extension was ranked No.3 on the city’s infrastructure to-do list of projects eligible for federal and provincial funds under the Building Canada program.

It had also been identified as a key route to be developed in the city's 2011 Transportation Master Plan.

In August 2016, the city began its search for a consultant to design the road extension.

The firm picked for the job is the same group blamed for a botched consultation job behind the $566-million Marion Street widening project, which council eventually abandoned at the behest of city staff.

At the time, members of the citizen-led South St. Boniface Residents' Association decried the consultant’s lack of communication with the neighbourhood, and property owners whose homes and businesses were being considered for expropriation.

That prompted then-public works chair Coun. Janice Lukes to apologize for what she observed was “horrible consultation.”

Despite residents’ concerns, city council rehired MMM Group to do additional study to help the city find a cheaper, alternative design.

Old Kildonan area-Coun. Devi Sharma believes things will turn out more positively this time around.

She rests much of her hope in the role the new office of public engagement will play in the consultation process – a resource she says was not available in planning the initial Marion widening project.

"There is that oversight role in ensuring the consultant follow the approved public engagements plan and so that didn’t exist before, so I do have some comfort in that,” she said Wednesday.

Recently, civic communications director, Felicia Wiltshire, said a manager for the office had been hired along with three new staff who were all set to be working by January.

The city also took measures to ensure the consultant hired for the design job was prepared to take on the task of community consultations.

In the fall, Scott Suderman, a transportation planning manager, updated the request for proposals to specify the successful consultant would be required to submit a public engagement plan and prove they were certified to facilitate public participation.

The design study is expected to take up to a year, with an open house planned for early 2017.