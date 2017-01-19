Cost, privacy issues, make Manitoba not all in on all-in-one identification card
WINNIPEG — Manitoba is scrapping a plan to combine its health card with drivers’ licences.
It was an idea started by the previous NDP government.
The idea was to add health information to the back of the driver's card, eliminating the need for the paper health card.
But the Tories now say they won’t be moving ahead with the plan.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says there were concerns about additional costs, the impact on storage of health information and the work needed to change legislation.
He says if the province wants to implement a single personal information card, it has to be done right the first time.
"We also have to determine how to assess privacy legislation compliance," says Goertzen.
"The work compiled to date will be used to develop and implement a strategy for identity management that can be applied across government."
