Manitoba premier calls on Saskatchewan counterpart to discuss flooding
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says the Saskatchewan government is not doing enough to help fight flooding.
Pallister says Manitoba is working with state governments in the United States to improve flood planning and fighting, but Saskatchewan is not yet fully involved.
Farm groups have long expressed concerns that water from Saskatchewan is not held back at flood times and instead flows freely downstream along the Assiniboine River into Manitoba.
Pallister says he'd like to talk with Saskatchewan about better flood mapping and land-management practices that could help slow the flow of water.
Pallister says Manitoba doesn't solve its flood problems on the back of its neighbours and Saskatchewan should not either.
The issue came to a head in 2014, when Manitoba called in the army and declared a state of emergency as flood waters rushed in from Saskatchewan.
