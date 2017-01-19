University of Winnipeg to pilot designated gym hours for women, LGBTQ students

Female and genderqueer students who feel uncomfortable during crowded open gym hours will have exclusive rights to their own workout time at the University of Winnipeg next fall.

Following a survey conducted by the University of Winnipeg Student Association (UWSA), the U of W is going ahead with a pilot project that will block off gym hours for students who may be underutilizing fitness facilities on campus.

Director of Recreation Facilities and Services Dean Melvie said the pilot—currently in an assessment phase as feedback is being gathered—is in part motivated by an obvious discrepancy between the school population and usage numbers.

“Statistics are important,” he said. “When you take into account the University has an overall female population of around 70 per cent (and) our numbers on actual (gym) usage say female participation is about 40 per cent… there’s a gap there.”

The UWSA’s fall survey of 700 students found 50 per cent of female respondents indicated “discomfort” in using the school’s Bill Wedlake fitness centre.

"To us there is some merit (to the pilot) if females don’t necessarily perceive the place as being inviting, they don’t feel comfortable in the space,” he said. “That’s really the issue… when a portion of our population isn’t using the facility, we ask ‘Why, is there anything we can do to address this discrepancy?’”

Melvie is currently circulating a general customer satisfaction survey to all gym members to bolster the evidence gathered in the UWSA survey and gather feedback.

He’s also developing a new code of conduct for all recreation participants, which will be released in spring 2017, and said facility staff will be trained with updated sexual misconduct protocol, too.

Environmental adjustments such as plain language posters outlining prohibited behaviour like sexual harassment are another part of addressing the discrepancy, Melvie said.

He understands that not every student agrees with designated gym hours for specific groups, but said the point of piloting the concept is determining if it works for the university and helps address the problem.

“We’re also aware of discussions going on at other universities, we’re not the first campus to deal with this issue, there are others who have put inclusive hours into place,” he said.

Major institutions including Ryerson University, Simon Fraser University, University of Windsor, University of Toronto, and University of Ottawa have all implemented specified hours and programming for female students.

“Each university is different, our campus is unique in that it’s downtown, our population is unique… we just need to find a balance that works for us to bring new users into the space without being too much of an inconvenience on the users currently,” he said, adding extended hours “could be on the table,” but nothing will be finalized until feedback is examined.