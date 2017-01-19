'This will very likely be the last year for Craig Street Cats:' Executive director calls for donations

Cats might have nine lives, but Lynne Scott only has just one, and she’s spent much of it trying to help the city’s forgotten felines.

This year, 2017, marks a decade since she started helping feral cats — first out of her own home and ever since through her non-profit feral cat colony management project, Craig Street Cats. But barring a sudden influx of donations, Craig Street Cats could close this year.

“Right now we are treading water, running with a skeleton staff,” Scott said.

Craig Street Cats is the city’s only comprehensive feral cat colony management project, trapping, neutering and returning unsocialized cats, holding socialized cats and kittens for adoption, and providing free roaming cats winter shelter from the bitter cold.

The cat welfare organization also maintains a list of pet-friendly housing, offers a kitten foster program and neo-natal kitten nursery.

Scott said she has some “wonderful volunteers,” giving “ridiculous hours” to the cause, but the issue threatening her operations “boils down to money.”

Craig Street Cats does not receive city funding, nor does it have a major endowment.

“It costs a tremendous amount of money to run our programs,” she said, pegging monthly bills at around $30,000. “Without that money, the programs will cease to exist… if we can’t pay our bills we can’t sustain business.”

This isn’t the first time things have been hard for Scott. She’s used to feeling the crunch as she has always been “totally dependent on giving,” but a lack of donations over the holiday season has things more dire than ever.

“Christmas giving was down by 60 per cent, which makes life very difficult; (most) non-profits count on Christmas giving to get through winter,” she explained. “If you don’t raise 30 per cent of your annual budget in December, you’re dead in the water.”

Craig Street Cats missed that goal, so Scott is issuing an earnest plea for people to come aboard as monthly donors or contribute in some way.

“This is not the first time we’ve had to make this appeal,” she said. “But without reliable support, this will very likely be the last year for Craig Street Cats.”

She said the easiest way to help is to visit the Craig Street Cats website and sign up for a monthly pledge, or by dropping off post-dated cheques.

“There is no amount that is too small, and certainly no amount that is too large,” she said.

Scott believes the project will remain solvent for the next three months going forward, and depending on whether or not people step up to save Craig Street Cats, the board of directors will have to make an operation-altering decision “probably in March.”