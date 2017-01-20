Criminal cases related to accused officer who died being reviewed

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's prosecution service says it is reviewing several current and past cases investigated by a Winnipeg police officer who died before he could face charges of possessing illegal weapons and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The Winnipeg police department laid charges against Const. Trent Milan, 42, last fall after using a sting operation against him involving a fake stolen car and "bait money."

Before he could face those charges in court, Milan died less than a month later when his car collided head-on with a gravel truck outside Winnipeg.

Michele Jules of the prosecution service says the review began when Milan was arrested, a measure prosecutors are legally obligated to take in light of the allegations.

Federal prosecutors have launched a similar probe.

In addition, CTV Winnipeg reported that charges were stayed against suspects in at least two cases connected to Milan.

Lawyer Karl Gowenlock says he represented one of six accused in a March 2016 drug case where police seized a large amount of cocaine, and Milan was one of the officers who searched the home in question.

Gowenlock says in December he asked the court for information police had gathered about Milan's alleged criminal activities. A day later the lawyer explained most of the charges against all six suspects were stayed.

More cases could face scrutiny.

Lawyer Jay Prober says he's planning to challenge a weapons case heading to trial, where Milan was involved in the stop and search of a vehicle.

"In light of his lack of credibility that would be, you know, be apparent because of the charges he was facing,” Prober says.

There's also a call from defence lawyers for Winnipeg police to review its policies and procedures into officer oversight.