Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Jan. 20-22

Art + Soul: Beyond Tomorrow

Step into the future at this year’s annual event at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. General tickets are $50 and are still available. Get creative with your outfit to match the futuristic theme. Explore exhibitions, grab a cocktail, and dance up a storm on one of the many dancefloors. All proceeds support the WAG. Visit wag.ca for more information.

'The Snake' slithers into town

Wrestling fans from the 90s will likely remember WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts and his trademark reptile. Roberts is bringing his “The Unspoken Word Tour” to The Park Theatre, 698 Osborne St. on Friday, Jan. 20. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Roberts is teaming up with friend, comedian Alex Ansel, to unleash stories about being on the road and pranks he would play on his opponents. Tickets are $25 and are available online at MyParkTheatre.com

Hollywood scores come to life

In Soundtracks Live! Canadian born conductor Ryan Shore and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra will deliver the best scores from recent movies Friday, Jan. 20 (8 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 21 (8 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 22 (2 p.m.). The show includes music from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (John Williams), The Hateful Eight (Ennio Morricone) and Zootopia (Michael Giacchino). Tickets start at $25 and are available online at wso.ca or at the Centennial Concert Hall box office.

It’s wedding season

The 27th annual Wonderful Wedding Show is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 at the RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Ave. The show features Winnipeg’s leading wedding professionals, with over 300 displays and 10,000 square-feet of the latest wedding fashions and trends, products and services. One lucky couple will be entered to win a dream wedding. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Dust off the backcomb and hairspray