Manitoba premier says indigenous night hunting is starting a 'race war'

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's premier says indigenous people shouldn't be night hunting and the practice is creating what he calls a "race war."

Brian Pallister made the comment during a speech to fellow Progressive Conservatives earlier this week in Virden, Man.

He told the crowd that night hunting is a "dumb practice."

He said young indigenous men shouldn't go out shooting moose just because they can.

Indigenous people have the right to hunt at night in Manitoba, but it is illegal for others.

NDP legislature member Wab Kinew calls the premier's words offensive and inflammatory, and says he should apologize.