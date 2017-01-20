Winnipeg wrestler Kenny Omega wins 'greatest match in pro wrestling history'

Winnipeg’s Kenny Omega is a superstar, but if you only follow local media, you might not know.

The 33-year-old Transcona native headlined New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest annual show, Wrestle Kingdom 11, at the Tokyo Dome, on Jan. 4. Omega faced Japanese wrestler Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

He became the first non-Japanese wrestler to star in a Wrestle Kingdom main event since former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Brock Lesnar in 2006.

“It’s the Japanese equivalent to the Super Bowl,” said longtime wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross in a Dec. 13 media release.

But despite Omega’s achievement, local media dropped the ball on covering it, according to people involved in Winnipeg’s wrestling community. “There are lots of fans locally that were constantly sending out tweets and Facebook posts to Winnipeg media and there wasn’t any coverage,” says Andrew Shallcross, who owns local wrestling company Premier Championship Wrestling.

“I just don’t think they understand really how huge this was.”

But it’s common for pro wrestling to be overlooked by the media, says AJ Sanchez, who started wrestling in 2002 for various local promotions and has wrestled throughout North America.

“Wrestling in general has a black eye to the media,” says Sanchez. “All you generally hear are the negatives of the wrestling industry.”

Sanchez believes wrestling has earned a negative reputation for all the scandals the industry has faced over the years such as steroids and wrestlers dying young.

“The only time wrestling gets [local media] attention is when wrestling stars from the 80s and 90s come to town,” says Sanchez.

Shallcross says the lack of coverage on Omega reminds him of another wrestling superstar from Winnipeg, Chris Jericho. Jericho has wrestled for WWE since 1999 and is a six-time world champion and nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

“They didn’t do stories on Jericho when he was here in Winnipeg and making his name in Japan and ECW,” says Shallcross. “They were behind the times and waited until he was a massive star.”

‘Greatest match in pro wrestling history’

Omega lost to Okada after an exciting 46-minute match. The match was given a 6/5 star rating by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who has been covering pro wrestling since the early 1970s. It was the first time Meltzer awarded a match a six-star rating.

“Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada may have put on the greatest match in pro wrestling history,” says Meltzer.

The match was also given high praise from WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast. Austin called it a “hellacious match” that was full of devastating moves. He thought the match was unpredictable and that Omega and Okada did an excellent job at selling each other’s moves.

“That might be one of the best matches I’ve ever seen,” said the six-time WWE Champion Austin. “I’d love to see Kenny Omega in the WWE. This kids work is second to none.”

Omega did everything he could to win the match, hitting nearly all of his signature moves. But every time he went for his finisher, the “One-Winged Angel,” Okada would reverse it. Okada had to use his finishing move, “the Rainmaker,” several times before finally winning the match.

‘He will be in the main event of Wrestlemania at some point’

Neither Sanchez nor Shallcross were surprised by Omega’s performance at Wrestle Kingdom 11. They both knew he had the potential to be a star from early on in his career.

“The first time I saw him, his athleticism and charisma jumped off the page,” says Shallcross. “You didn’t know where it would take him, but you could tell he was something special.”

Shallcross started PCW in 2002 and Omega was an original member of his roster. Even though Omega lives in Japan and primarily wrestles for NJPW, he still makes wrestling for PCW a priority when he’s in town.

“We’re very lucky that he continues to work for us when he’s in Winnipeg,” says Shallcross. “He’s like a coach in the locker room…everyone wants to work with him and learn from him.”

Omega tweeted after his match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 that he’s stepping away from Japan to reassess his future in wrestling. This reporter sought comment from Omega on Twitter but didn’t receive a response by press deadline.

Shallcross doesn’t know what the future holds for Omega, but he says if Omega decides to leave NJPW, he will be a star no matter where he goes.

“Everything he does from this day forward for the rest of his career, is his choice,” says Shallcross. “If he goes to WWE, he will be in the main event of Wrestlemania at some point because he will be the biggest star that they’ve had in a long time.”