Winnipeg police investigate second homicide of 2017
A man's body was found in the 600 block of Sherbrook St.
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the city's West End, but the details are still sparse.
Police say they responded to a call in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street, between Sargeant and Ellice avenues, just before midnight on Thursday.
They were called to check on the "wellbeing" of an individual when they found a man's body.
This marks the city's second homicide of 2017.
