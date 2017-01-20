News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police investigate second homicide of 2017

A man's body was found in the 600 block of Sherbrook St.

Winnipeg police were dispatched to check on the wellbeing of an individual in the 600 block of Sherbrook St. on Thursday just before midnight.

Shaun McLeod/For Metro

Winnipeg police were dispatched to check on the wellbeing of an individual in the 600 block of Sherbrook St. on Thursday just before midnight.

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the city's West End, but the details are still sparse.

Police say they responded to a call in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street, between Sargeant and Ellice avenues, just before midnight on Thursday. 

They were called to check on the "wellbeing" of an individual when they found a man's body.

This marks the city's second homicide of 2017.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...