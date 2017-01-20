Winnipegger Washington-bound for Women's March

Winnipegger Rosie O’Connor has her bags packed and voice tuned up as she prepares to hop a plane destined for the U.S. capital to take part in this Saturday's Women’s March on Washington.

The 63-year-old retired children and women’s rights advocate says she is still “shaken up” by the fact president-elect Donald Trump beat out Hillary Clinton in last November’s U.S. presidential election.

“When it became clear he had won, I was completely devastated,” O’Connor said. “Most days, I still can’t believe it.”

The mother and grandmother is meeting with female family members who live in various parts of the States. Together they will join thousands of others who will gather for the march being held the day after Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

The motivation behind the march is to send a message to the new administration that women’s rights, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual identity, gender expression, economic status, age or disability must be recognized.

“It’s too late to do anything about the fact that he won the election,” she said. “But it’s not too late to strongly convey to Congress and other powers that be that the comments (Trump) has made about things such as getting rid of the Affordable Care Act would mean shutting down essential services for women and children.”

“These lawmakers need to realize that if they move forward with these types of changes, their jobs are on the line the next time they run for re-election.”

The march is one of several taking place worldwide, with the main one being held in Washington. A march has been organized in Winnipeg for those who are not travelling south of the border. It takes place Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Portage Place.

O’Connor said she refused to render herself helpless after the election and believes the march is just the beginning of a “civil rights movement bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”