Winnipeggers flood downtown in solidarity with Women's March

It was one of hundreds of sister marches around the globe.

Winnipeggers march through the city's downtown core on Saturday, in one of hundreds of worldwide Women's March events around the world.

Keila DePape/For Metro

More than a thousand protesters gathered in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Similar to hundreds of sister marches around the world, crowds flooded downtown Winnipeg as a stand against Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the U.S. President on Friday.

"We're on the vanguard of a new countercultural revolution," said Cynthia Fortlage, who spoke on behalf of the transgendered community at the rally.

The crowd marched from Portage Place to Portage and Main and back. 

