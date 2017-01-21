Winnipeggers flood downtown in solidarity with Women's March

More than a thousand protesters gathered in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Similar to hundreds of sister marches around the world, crowds flooded downtown Winnipeg as a stand against Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the U.S. President on Friday.

"We're on the vanguard of a new countercultural revolution," said Cynthia Fortlage, who spoke on behalf of the transgendered community at the rally.