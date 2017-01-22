'Inspiring and powerful:' Winnipegger reflects on being at Women's March on Washington

Awesome--that’s how Winnipegger Rosie O’Connor describes what it was felt like to join almost half a million others for this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington.

“I felt so proud and privileged to be at the heart of what I refer to as not just a march, but a movement,” the 63-year-old retired women’s and children’s advocate, said Sunday.

“It was so inspiring and powerful to be surrounded by people of all ages and backgrounds who made it very clear to President Trump and his administration that change is coming. The march was just the beginning”

O’Connor was one of many Canadians who travelled to Washington to attend the event, while as many as 670 similar events were held worldwide.

As a visitor, she said her presence was deeply appreciated.

O’Connor described the atmosphere leading up to Saturday’s march as electric.

“It was a two hour wait to get on the packed [subway system], but no one seemed to mind because we were all in such a positive and feisty mood."

“Even our hotel was full of women who were there specifically for the march," she said.

The retiree also said it was inspiring to to see dozens of men in the crowd, many of whom were wearing so-called 'Pussy hats'--pink hats with ears.

“There were men there with their daughters and grandfathers with their granddaughters. It was so wonderful to see."

O’Connor said she was “very proud” to see so many gather to take part in our city's own rally, which drew more than a thousand demonstrators to march down Portage Avenue.