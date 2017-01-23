Grassroots groups vow to keep up anti-Trump momentum

Winnipeg activist Matthew Brett believes the Women’s March on Washington this past weekend sparked a passion within people that won’t be easily snuffed out.

“Anyone I’ve talked to said it was incredible to see the number of people who rallied against the serious threat to equality and women’s rights in the U.S.,” he said.

Brett and other members of Solidarity Winnipeg are hosting an information session dubbed “Racism doesn’t stop at the border” on Tuesday at the St. Boniface Library to explore what's happening south of the border and how it relates to local issues.

“We have citizens dealing with racism, sexism and hate right here in our own community,” said Brett. “It’s a daily struggle for so many and we can’t let it continue.”

“Protests like the one on Saturday have really motivated people to fight for social justice and we need to keep that momentum going.”

Brett cites recent comments made by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister regarding night hunting as an example of the intolerance organizations such as his are targeting.

The Premier stated that indigenous people shouldn’t be allowed to night hunt even if it’s safe to do so because the policy is creating a “race war.”

“When your political leaders are talking like this, you can’t just sit back and not call them on it, Brett said. “The key is finding effective ways to mobilize people and have them speak out against this type of behaviour.”