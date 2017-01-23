Help for former kids in Manitoba care should be expanded to age 25: advocate

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's children's advocate says supports for kids in the child- welfare system should be expanded to age 25 from 21.

Darlene MacDonald told a legislature committee that former permanent wards of the state often need help in early adulthood as they advance their education and find housing.

She says Ontario and British Columbia have recently moved their age limit to 25, and Manitoba could get help from community non-profit agencies.

MacDonald says there could be apartment buildings with in-house services for job training and other supports.

MacDonald is an independent adviser to the government who speaks on behalf of children in care.